Mitgo launches Takeads - Privacy-first native advertising platform

Recent years have seen the debate around the use of user data in digital advertising intensify - and it seems that now a decision has finally been made. Along with this, the global native advertising market is growing at an explosive rate. Mitgo, a leading player in the MarTech and AdTech markets, has responded to these market trends with the launch of Takeads, a privacy-first and entirely cookieless platform that brings a user-centric approach to native advertising. Cookies, user data, and tracking software - previously the mainstay of online and digital advertising - are on their way out. The introduction of stringent new legal restrictions and data protection guidelines around the globe have seen to this - and industry leaders such as Apple and Google are having to re-write their own policies in response to new GDPR rules. Ethics aside, the business case for advertising that tracks private data such as gender, age, or location is also in decline. Due in part to users, frustrated by these advert types, becoming wiser about how trackers work and taking steps to actively protect their own personal data from them, this method of online advertising is no longer as effective as it once was. At the very same time, native advertising is experiencing hyper-growth. In 2021, the global native advertising market was worth USD 85 billion. By 2028, Business Research Insights predicts this will reach USD 189.5 billion. Indian native advertising market on the other hand is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of over 12 per cent by 2025. Native advertisements do not appear like conventional ads. Far less obtrusive, more organic, and content-relevant, they do not interfere with how users interact with a page or its content. According to advertising platform Outbrain, "Native advertising is considered the least intrusive form of advertising" - a form which increases purchase intent by 18 per cent, boosts conversion rates by 3x, and drops CPA by at least 35 per cent. Mitgo, a leading MarTech firm, began working on its native advertising offering five years ago. Now launched, Takeads - a privacy-first native advertising platform - will take advantage of both of these important market shifts. Takeads is one of the first global native advertising networks to be truly privacy-centric. Completely cookieless, it delivers targeted ads using zero personal information or behavioral tracking data. Takeads' analytical algorithm is based on content analysis, not user data. It analyses text, links, and photos within a website and its subpages and accurately targets site visitors with native advertising messages in ad formats that correspond to the content itself. "Behavioural targeting and ad profiling based on personal interests are definitely out of step with modern privacy standards," says Pawel Mazurek, a digital marketing and advertising expert with 20 years of experience in the field and Head of Takeads at Mitgo. "With Takeads, we will move users away from irritating, content-disrupting advertising and reach a native advertising Zen state, where content and ads work together, reaching relevant users in relevant times and places, raising only interest, awareness, and positive reactions. All that while respecting users' privacy and being in line with the newest regulations". Takeads' goal is to eliminate intrusive and irritating advertising formats, replacing them with native, non-invasive, content-relevant advertising messages which match the interests of a given user at a given moment. "Rather than brute-forcing customers with flashy ads to get their attention, Takeads gently invites them into the brand conversation," states Pawel Mazurek. Takeads is currently active in more than 10 countries across three continents and services more than 35,000 publishing websites and 120,000 advertising offers. The product is already available to customers in India, and its launch will increase the opportunities for local partners and brands. "The native advertising market is growing, and we intend to provide a valuable service for advertisers outside of Affiliate Marketing and give large sites and search services an opportunity to boost revenues while taking a privacy-first approach," says Alexander Bachmann, CEO of Mitgo. Since its launch, Takeads has experienced a surge in requests from webmasters to move away from user data-driven marketing. It now delivers millions of valuable, purchase-leading clicks daily, helping platform and project owners to access new revenue streams while avoiding content-disrupting advertising strategies.

