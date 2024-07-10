'Austria Known for Vibrant Musical Culture': PM Narendra Modi Witnesses Rendition of Vande Mataram, Shares Video on X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi,on Wednesday, July 10, shared a video of artists playing Vande Mataram at the hotel. Expressing his gratitude to the singers, he shared a video on his X, formerly Twitter, handle by thanking them for their 'amazing rendition'.

PM Modi said, "Austria is known for its vibrant musical culture. I got a glimpse of it thanks to this amazing rendition of Vande Mataram!"

PM Modi arrived at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Vienna and was greeted by the members of the Indian community. After his arrival at the hotel, the Austrian artists sang Vande Mataram to welcome him. This is the first time an Indian Prime Minister has visited Austria in 41 years. Indira Gandhi was the last PM to visit the country in 1983.

Prime Minister Modi and Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer will also address business leaders from India and Austria.