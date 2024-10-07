Austria nears record tourism figures with 115.6 million overnight stays in 2023

Austria [Vienna], October 7 (ANI/WAM): Austria is on the verge of setting a new record in its tourism sector, surpassing its previous figure from 2019, after recording 115.6 million overnight stays since the start of this year.

The number of overnight stays in August saw a 3 per cent increase, exceeding 21 million stays.

Tobias Thomas, Director General of the Austrian Federal Statistical Office (Statistics Austria), announced that the number of overnight stays registered during the first eight months of this year surpassed the previous record set in 2019.

He stated, "This is the highest number ever recorded for the first eight months of the year," noting that the year before the COVID-19 pandemic saw 115.3 million overnight stays from January to August.

Statistics also revealed that August, the peak month of Austria's summer tourism season, saw a 9.6 percent rise in tourists to 6.1 million, and a 3.0 per cent increase in overnight stays to 21.1 million, compared to August of the previous year. (ANI/WAM)

