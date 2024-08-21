Awami Action Committee protests against tax hikes, wheat supply failures in PoGB

Yasin Valley [PoGB], August 21 : In Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB), the Awami Action Committee held a protest at Taus Chowk on the Gilgit-Yasin main highway, blocking traffic to express their dissatisfaction with several pressing issues, Pamir Times reported.

The demonstration was in response to the imposition of new taxes, a reduction in the wheat quota for July, and a failure to supply wheat for the past two months.

The region has faced similar protests in the past, with the Awami Action Committee previously advocating for reductions in wheat prices.

Currently, residents of Gilgit-Baltistan are also dealing with additional challenges, including flash floods and increasing electricity tariffs, Pamir Times stated.

One protester expressed frustration, stating, "Our youth need to understand the current situation. They are not concerned about having enough to eat, which is very disheartening. Our youth should be more involved in addressing the issues faced by their families instead of being preoccupied with social media. We must teach our children to stand up for their rights, or we will face severe consequences."

The protester further criticised local authorities, claiming, "The authorities and those in government are not fulfilling their duties properly."

Earlier, Awami Action Committee representatives in the Taus region also protested against sharply rising electricity bills, Pamir Times reported.

Protesters voiced their frustration by chanting slogans against the local administration for neglecting residents' issues.

A leader of the Awami Action Committee said, "We are calling on the government of Gilgit-Baltistan to revoke their recent decisions. Otherwise, we will organise a large-scale protest throughout the valley. If these issues are not addressed now, taxes and rents will continue to rise unchecked. I urge all residents of Gilgit-Baltistan to join the protest because it is our fundamental right."

The region has long faced difficulties since its occupation by Pakistan, with residents frequently denied their rights. Persistent issues such as power shortages, inadequate education, and high unemployment continue to fuel widespread discontent, Pamir Times reported.

