Awami League slams Yunus govt over killing of unarmed worker in Bangladesh

Dhaka, Sep 3 Bangladesh's Awami League party on Wednesday slammed the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government over the killing of an unarmed factory worker by gunfire during protests at the Export Processing Zone (EPZ) in Nilphamari district of the country.

Local media reported that at least one worker was killed and 10 others injured on Tuesday when clashes broke out between workers and law enforcement personnel in Nilphamari, amid protests against factory closure and layoffs.

Condemning the heinous act, the Awami League alleged that under the Yunus regime, Bangladesh has turned into a ceaseless river of blood, a reality which the people of the country are witnessing firsthand.

"This illegitimate, rootless regime treats any citizen who raises their voice for rights as an enemy. The strength of the masses terrifies them. That is why they rely on bullets to suppress those who stand up for justice," read a statement issued by the Awami League.

“Political parties that have compromised on the question of power have abandoned principle and ideology, siding with the blood-soaked Yunus in absolute support against the people. The Bangladesh Awami League firmly believes — there can be no betrayal of the people’s blood, no compromise with a murderous cabal,” the statement added.

The Awami League stressed that the worker who gave his life belongs to the lineage of those who sacrificed themselves in every struggle for independence.

The party highlighted that this is not an isolated incident, as before Nilphamari, workers were gunned down in other places while demanding their rights.

Rather than addressing their demands, the Awami League accused the “illegitimate” Yunus regime of silencing the voices of workers through violence.

"At the same time, we issue a stern warning to the illegitimate usurper... the blood of workers will not go in vain. However soundly you may sleep in false peace, every single drop of blood will be accounted for," the party stated.

The Awami League assured that every murder and act of terror committed during the "illegitimate occupation" of the Yunus regime will face the harshest justice on the soil of Bangladesh.

