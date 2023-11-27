AWS Cloud powers HDFC Securities’ mobile trading app reach millions

Mumbai, Nov 27 Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Monday announced that HDFC Securities Ltd has launched its new mobile trading app, HDFC SKY, on its comprehensive and broadly-adopted Cloud.

Built on AWS, HDFC SKY gives investors access to the stock market at a scale of thousands of transactions per second.

With AWS, HDFC Securities will reduce its annual IT infrastructure and management costs by up to 50 per cent compared to using on-premises infrastructure.

“AWS helped us to create a culture of builders within HDFC Securities by enabling us to rapidly experiment at a lower cost so that we can innovate on behalf of our customers,” said Sandeep Bhardwaj, chief operating and digital officer at HDFC Securities.

"We are pleased to have significantly reduced our time to market for pioneering services like HDFC SKY, empowering us with the agility to lead the market and help our customers build wealth,” he added.

HDFC Sky serves 75 million customers and all HDFC Group companies, investors, and traders worldwide with user-friendly trading of shares, commodities, futures, currencies, initial public offerings (IPOs), mutual funds, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

HDFC Securities migrated its core workloads to Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), a web service that provides secure, resizable compute capacity in the cloud.

Leveraging the AWS Asia Pacific (Mumbai) Region and the AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region, HDFC Securities benefits from increased performance, security, reliability, and scale to ensure business continuity and disaster recovery.

Vaishali Kasture, director and country leader, Commercial Sales, AWS India and South Asia said that HDFC Securities can scale resources with demand and has the tools to build an evolving suite of innovative investor services with AWS.

“In addition, by leveraging our AWS Mumbai and Hyderabad infrastructure Regions, India’s leading financial services provider can meet the regulatory compliance, disaster recovery (DR) and data protection requirements it needs to continue innovating securely,” she added.

AWS has a long-term commitment to customers and local communities in India, and has invested Rs 30,900 crore in the country between 2016-2022.

