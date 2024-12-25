Azerbaijan Airlines Plane Crashes Near Aktau in Kazakhstan; Dozens Feared Dead (Watch Video)

A plane carrying over 105 passengers crashed near Aktau city in Kazakhstan, leaving dozens feared dead. According to the Kazakhstan Emergencies Ministry, six passengers survived the crash, which occurred near Aktau airport. The incident was reported on Wednesday.

An Azerbaijan Airlines plane traveling from Baku to Grozny in Russia's Chechnya was rerouted mid-flight due to heavy fog in Grozny, according to Russian news agencies.

Kazakh media reported that the aircraft carried 105 passengers and five crew members. Details about injuries or fatalities have not yet been confirmed. Emergency response teams are on-site, and an investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.

Azerbaijan Airlines has yet to release an official statement regarding the incident.