Baba Budha Ji an epitome of simplicity, devotion, commitment: Report

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], October 14 : Baba Budha Ji was an epitome of simplicity, devotion and commitment. He was a towering figure in Sikh history who ceremonially anointed the first six Gurus by applying Tilak on their forehead, as per the Khalsa Vox.

He was also the first Granthi of the Harmandir Sahib, fondly called Golden Temple, yet he lived with such an exemplary simplicity that he was pleased to eat bread with raw onion.

Khalsa Vox is a media portal that covers Punjab politics, history, culture, heritage and more.

Even today 'bread with raw onion' is served as consecrated food in the Gurudwara in his memory. Baba Budha Ji was so devoted and committed that he lived all his life in close contact with and service of the first six Gurus from 1524 to 1631. He was so closely associated with the Gurus that at the time of his death Guru Hargobind was at his bedside and he shouldered his bier.

He was born on October 6, 1506, in the Village of Kathunangal on the way from Amritsar to Batala. Originally named Boora by his parents, he was renamed Baba Budha by Guru Nanak when he met him while he was grazing his cattle in the forest where Guru Nanak accompanied by Bala had halted to take rest on their way to Kartapur in 1524, as per Khalsa Vox.

Guru Nanak, impressed by Boora's desire to know the way to salvation, called him Budha for talking like an old wise person in his young days.

To declare Bhai Lehna ji as his successor, Guru Nanak invited Baba Budha to apply the ceremonial Tilak on his forehead. Bhai Lehna was renamed as Angad Dev. Hence, Bhai Lehna took over as the second Guru Angad Dev. After the death of Guru Nanak, Guru Angad Dev left Kartarpur to settle in Khadur Sahib near the river Beas while Baba Budha continued to live at Kartarpur. The site where the ashes of Guru Nanak was buried was developed in to a village named Dera Baba Nanak. The foundation of the first building of the village was laid by Baba Budha, as per Khalsa Vox.

Baba Budha was later appointed the first granthi or the high priest of the Sri Harmandir Sahib. The first recitation of the Adi Granth was carried out by Bhai Gurdas.

Baba Budha laid the foundation stone of Akal Bunga and Akal Takht.

He spent his last days at the village Ramdaspura founded by his son named Bhana, where the family had settled after leaving their native village Katthu Nangal. He passed away on November 16, 1631.

