Baba Vanga 2025 Prediction: War, Alien, Encounters and Telepathy

A prophecy by Baba Vanga is being widely discussed worldwide, largely because many of her past predictions have proven to be accurate. According to her latest forecast, a devastating war is expected to erupt in several European countries in 2025. Baba Vanga believed that this year would mark the beginning of humanity's decline, with war being a major contributing factor. Currently, rising tensions between India and Pakistan are adding to global anxiety. Meanwhile, in Europe, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war since early 2022 has not only impacted the continent but has also drawn in global powers such as the US, NATO, and the European Union, making the conflict even more dangerous.

Several of Baba Vanga's previous predictions have already come true, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2004 tsunami, and the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Among her other alarming prophecies is one predicting Muslim rule in Europe by 2043.

Baba Vanga was born in 1911 and died in 1996. She lost her eyesight in an accident during childhood, after which she reportedly gained the ability to foresee future events.

As per her prediction, "As soon as Syria falls, expect a great war between the West and the East. In the spring, a war in the East will begin, and there will be a Third World War—a war in the East that will destroy the West."

Vanga also warned that humans will likely come into contact with aliens. "Humanity will make contact with extraterrestrial life, possibly leading to a global crisis or apocalypse," she said. This is currently being witnessed as US President Donald Trump said he will release all the documents filed by the country's intelligence, which gives researched information on aliens, when he comes into power. It's possible that this prediction is far more accurate than we'd like to believe.

Baba Vanga predicted that humans would develop telepathy to read each other's minds by 2025, allowing brain-to-brain interaction. Recently, Elon Musk's implant of a brain chip in a handicapped human showed success, as he was able to play video games with his brain via technology.

Timeline of Humanity’s Inevitable Collapse According to Baba Vanga:

2025: A major conflict in Europe will severely impact the continent’s population.

2028: Humans will begin to explore Venus as a potential energy source.

2033: Polar ice caps will melt significantly, causing sea levels to rise.

2076: Communism will spread across many nations.

2130: Humanity will make contact with extraterrestrial life.

2170: A severe global drought will affect large regions of the planet.

3005: Earth will go to war with a Martian civilisation.

3797: Humans will be forced to leave Earth as it becomes uninhabitable.

5079: The world will come to an end.