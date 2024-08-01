Baisnab Charan Pradhan appointed as India's next High Commissioner to Sierra Leone

New Delhi [India], August 1 : Indian diplomat Baisnab Charan Pradhan has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to Sierra Leone, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

"Shri Baisnab Charan Pradhan (YOA:2007), presently Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of India, Brasilia, has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Sierra Leone," the MEA said in an official release.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

