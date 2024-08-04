Baloch activist urges UN, rights groups to intervene and stop Pakistan's political misadventure in Gwadar

Gwadar [Pakistan], August 4 : Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch has urged the United Nations and other rights groups, including Human Rights Watch (HRW) and the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) to intervene and stop the "political misadventure by the state of Pakistan."

Mahrang Baloch accused the Pakistani authorities of shutting down the internet, blockade of roads and complete media censorship in Gwadar. She said that they have been peaceful despite the state's "brutal crackdown" and blamed the state's actions for turning the national gathering on July 28 into a sit-in.

In a statement posted on X, Mahrang Baloch stated, "Dear Baloch Nation and the World, I, along with thousands of others, am still in Gwadar, with the internet shut down, roads blocked, and the city isolated with a complete media censorship imposed. Controlled media is continuously used to portray us as violent and unwilling to negotiate. From day one, we have been peaceful despite the state's brutal crackdown. Our national gathering on July 28 was turned into a sit-in due to the state's actions. State actions included blocking roads and highways, shutting down the internet, arresting peaceful protesters, and firing direct gunshots at them."

Mahrang Baloch's statement came at a time when the Baloch Yakjehti Committee's (BYC) sit-in in Gwadar continues for the eighth day with the participation of thousands of people. She called for registering FIRs against forces that used violence in Mastung, Gwadar, Nushki, Turbat, Talar and other parts of Balochistan by killing and injuring peaceful protesters. She demanded the release of all those arrested before, during and after the Baloch National Gathering.

In a statement, Mahrang Baloch stated, "Our clear, legitimate demands to create an environment of talks are: A. Registering FIRs against forces that used violence in Mastung, Gwadar, Nushki, Turbat, Talar and other parts of Balochistan by killing and injuring peaceful protesters. B. Lifting the blockade/curfew in Gwadar and other parts of Balochistan. State shall guarantee no further use of force or violence by the state security forces will occur. C. Stopping the harassment and arrest of BYC workers, supporters, and residents of Gwadar. Govt should admit it used force to crush a peaceful movement. D. Releasing all those arrested before, during, and after our national gathering."

"Bogus FIRS registered must be quashed. E. Compensate the public for financial damages caused by state military and intelligence agencies during the Baloch National Gathering by breaking into homes, vandalising property, burning vehicles and confiscating personal belongings. Instead of meeting our demands, the state is using more force, escalating the situation to find reasons to arrest me, my colleagues, and BYC leadership. The rest of the BYC leadership and I are at great risk and our lives are in serious danger. Now, all government machinery is being used to legitimize a crackdown on us, putting us at greater risk. The situation resembles the events during Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti's time, where negotiation was claimed, but force was used. This is being repeated now. We call on rights groups, @HRCP87, @amnestysasia, @FrontLineHRD, @hrw, @MaryLawlorhrds, @UNinPak, @EUPakistan, and @RKionka to intervene and stop this political misadventure by the state of Pakistan," she added.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has said that its sit-in in Gwadar has continued for the eighth day with the participation of thousands of people. The BYC said that the sit-in will continue until complete justice is achieved.

The BYC accused Pakistan of imposing a curfew in Gwadar and through Makuran by shutting down the internet and mobile networks. It said that all roads, highways, shops, and markets have been closed, causing a severe shortage of food and medicine. It stressed that Pakistan's "brutality and oppression" will result in a severe humanitarian crisis in Balochistan.

In a post on X, BYC stated, "Gwadar: The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) sit-in continues for the eighth day in Gwadar, with thousands of people participating. This peaceful sit-in will persist until complete justice is achieved. For the past ten days, the state of Pakistan has imposed a curfew in Gwadar and throughout Makuran by shutting down the internet and mobile networks."

"All roads, highways, shops, and markets have been forcibly closed, resulting in a severe shortage of food and medicine. Additionally, the water supply in Gwadar has been cut off. This brutality and oppression by the state of Pakistan will lead to a severe humanitarian crisis in Balochistan. We deeply regret that thousands of lives are at risk in Balochistan due to this situation, yet the world remains silent, witnessing this destruction. Your silence could lead to the loss of millions of lives. Raise your voice and help save millions of lives," it added.

For now, the Baloch protests show no sign of waning, leaving the Pakistani establishment with much to think about.

