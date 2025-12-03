Baloch activist welcomes closure of Finland embassy in Pakistan, highlights Islamabad's governance failures

Quetta, Dec 3 Leading Baloch human rights defender, Mir Yar Baloch, on Wednesday lauded Finland’s decision to close its embassy in Pakistan, saying the move underscores grave concerns over Islamabad’s governance failures and deteriorating security environment.

He made the remarks following the Finnish Foreign Ministry's announcement on November 28 that the Embassies of Finland in Islamabad, Kabul and Yangon would be closed in 2026.

“The embassies will be closed for operational and strategic reasons, which are linked to changes in the countries’ political situation and their limited commercial and economic relations with Finland," the Finnish Ministry stated.

“We commend the Government of Finland for its decision to close its embassy in Pakistan, a move reflecting deep concerns over Pakistan’s governance failures and security environment. We urge other nations to reassess their diplomatic engagement where Pakistani state-linked actors misuse diplomatic platforms or undermine international norms by jeopardising global peace and security,” Mir Baloch said in a post on X.

The human rights activist also welcomed the Afghan Government’s decision to suspend trade and close Durand Line crossings, which he said had long been exploited by Pakistani authorities and the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) for unauthorised movements and destabilising activities. He called the step “historic” and a sign of regional willingness to protect sovereignty and security.

Mir likewise commended recent decisions by the United Arab Emirates to tighten its visa regulations amid escalating security concerns and documented criminal networks operating “under the protection or negligence of certain Pakistani state structures”.

“The Gulf region has faced increasing incidents of car theft, organised burglary, organised begging networks and other coordinated crimes attributed to groups exploiting weak oversight. The recent arrest of thirteen individuals involved in a major cattle-theft ring underscores the seriousness of these concerns and the necessity of stronger regulatory measures,” he noted.

Mir stressed that for decades, Pakistani authorities have overseen systemic abuses in Balochistan, including enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, resource theft, and environmental destruction. These violations, he said, constitute egregious breaches of international law, adding that the world can no longer ignore the suffering of the Baloch people or the predatory actions carried out under the cover of Pakistani institutions.

“The moment has come for the international community to take a firm and principled stance on the crisis unfolding in Pakistan. Through its policies, institutions, and security apparatus, the state has repeatedly violated fundamental human rights, suppressed democratic aspirations, and destabilised regional peace. These actions demand global scrutiny and accountability,” Mir stressed.

He emphasised that it is time for the global community to hold Pakistan’s institutions accountable and stand in solidarity with those “struggling for justice, dignity, and the right to determine their own future”.

