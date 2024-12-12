Baloch activists stage protests in Germany, organise rally against Pakistan's repression

Berlin [Germany], December 12 : The Baloch National Movement (BNM) organized protests in Cologne and Chemnitz, in Germany on International Human Rights Day to raise awareness of the ongoing human rights violations in Balochistan.

Participants, including BNM members and supporters, carried banners and placards on Tuesday, demanding international recognition of the severe repression faced by the Baloch people under Pakistani rule.

Amjid Murad, Finance Secretary of BNM Germany, called on the international community to honour its commitment to human rights by addressing the ongoing suffering in Balochistan. He emphasized that the Baloch nation continues to endure relentless atrocities under Pakistan's authoritarian regime and urged immediate action from the global community.

During the protests, BNM leaders delivered powerful speeches condemning the systematic oppression of the Baloch nation by the Pakistani state. Sharhasan, President of the BNM Germany Chapter, spoke passionately about the brutal treatment of Balochistan's people, accusing the Pakistani government of systematically denying their basic human rights and engaging in a campaign of genocide against the Baloch.

Uzair Baloch, a member of BNM from NRW and Rhineland-Palatinate, shed light on the alarming state-sponsored violence in Balochistan, including enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and the abduction of innocent civilians. He highlighted that these individuals are often falsely labelled as terrorists and killed in staged encounters. Baloch called for urgent intervention from the international community to stop these human rights violations.

Shay Jami, a poet and member of BNM, condemned the international community's indifference to the suffering of the Baloch people. He pointed out that despite raising these issues at international forums, the plight of the Baloch nation remains largely unaddressed.

Asif Baloch, another BNM member, noted the stark contrast between global celebrations of Human Rights Day and the ongoing protests in Balochistan, where families continue to demand justice for their loved ones who have been forcibly disappeared. He called for the international community to recognize and act upon the injustices faced by the Baloch people.

Bakhtawar Zahid, also a BNM member, stressed that the ongoing atrocities in Balochistan are part of a deliberate strategy to crush the Baloch independence movement. He emphasized that the Baloch nation's right to self-determination must be recognized to achieve peace and justice.

Shali Zakir, a member of the BNM, warned that failing to address the atrocities in Balochistan would have long-term consequences for the region. He urged the international community to act decisively and immediately to stop the violence.

Hameda Baloch, another BNM member, spoke about the deep pain and anguish of the families of missing persons, describing enforced disappearances as a constant source of fear for the Baloch community.

A supporter of the Baloch movement, shared his personal experiences of suffering under state repression, urging the international community to take meaningful action against the ongoing oppression.

The protests in Germany served as a powerful reminder of the ongoing struggle for human rights and justice in Balochistan. The BNM's call for global intervention and the recognition of the Baloch people's rights was a key message of the day, as activists and supporters rallied to raise awareness of the critical situation in the region.

