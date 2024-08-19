Baloch doctors reject contract-based jobs offered by Pakistani government

Quetta [Pakistan], August 19 : The Balochistan province of Pakistan has long struggled with a lack of job opportunities and persistent issues in its health sector. On Sunday, the Young Doctors Association (YDA) condemned the government's decision to appoint health department staff on a contract basis and threatened a sit-in unless the decision was reversed, Dawn reported.

YDA President Dr Kaleemullah pointed out that the contracts for ad hoc doctors had expired, yet over 150 ad hoc doctors in the province remain unpaid.

He criticized the government for what he described as the "exploitation of health department employees," asserting that it demonstrated the incompetence of the Pakistani government. He emphasized that permanent employment should be a fundamental right for doctors, and if the government failed to address this issue, doctors were prepared to take any necessary measures to secure their rights.

Dr Kaleemullah also accused the government of failing to provide essential medicines, equipment, and other basic facilities, and of not addressing the concerns of doctors and patients, as reported by Dawn.

A World Health Organization (WHO) report has exposed severe shortcomings in Balochistan's healthcare infrastructure. Official records list 1,661 healthcare facilities, including hospitals and basic health units (BHUs).

However, the WHO found that 257 of these facilities do not exist. Among the remaining 1,404 facilities, eight are in total disrepair but continue to receive government funding and medical supplies, and 140 are completely non-operational despite significant budget allocations, Dawn reported.

In July, Dawn reported that the Baloch Doctors' Forum (BDF) expressed serious concerns about the health department's management, questioning who is responsible for addressing these critical issues.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor