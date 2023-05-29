Baloch hold anti-Pakistan protests in Germany against nuclear tests in Balochistan

Gottingen [Germany], May 29 : Baloch political activists organised anti-Pakistan protests in Germany to observe May 28 as Black Day against the Pakistani nuclear tests in Balochistan.

The Baloch National Movement (Germany chapter) staged a protest and rally in Germany's Gottingen City on Sunday. On May 28, 1998, Pakistan carried out a nuclear test at Chaghai, Balochistan which led to severe aftermath effects in the region.

After the nuclear test was carried out in Balochistan, its radiation affected people causing several chronic diseases. Children are born with disabilities and other serious diseases such as cancer and other skin diseases are more prevalent in Balochistan.

Nadeem Saleem Baloch, the ex-Joint Secretary of Baloch BNM-Germany Chapter while highlighting the aftermath said, Pakistan carried out five nuclear blasts, among which four were of 1 to 2 kilotons. The nuclear blast of Rasko Mountain was 40 kilotons.

As soon as Pakistan carried out its nasty nuclear bomb blasts in Balochistan, the people of Balochistan were in complete shock, and the black mountain of Rasko turned white. He appealed to International Atomic Energy Agency and world powers to send an independent team to Balochistan and assess the gravity of the aftermath effects.

Meanwhile, Samul Baloch, vice president of the BNM Germany Chapter said, "Nuclear testing is a matter of great concern for the entire international community. It is an action that has far-reaching consequences, affecting not only the environment but also the lives of countless individuals. The testing of nuclear weapons in Balochistan by the Pakistan military raises serious questions about the nation's commitment to global disarmament efforts."

"Balochistan, a region already grappling with numerous socio-political challenges, is now burdened with the presence of nuclear testing sites. The consequences of these tests are not limited to the immediate surroundings but extend beyond borders, impacting neighbouring countries and the overall ecosystem. The potential hazards to human health, the environment, and the delicate balance of nature cannot be ignored," she added

Expressing her concerns, Samul Baloch said that the nuclear testing in Balochistan by the Pakistan military is not just a local or regional concern, but also a global issue that demands immediate attention.

She further stated that everyone should work together to promote transparency, accountability, and disarmament. "Let us stand united in our efforts to create a safer and more peaceful world, free from the devastating consequences of nuclear testing," she added.

Asghar Ali, the President of the BNM Germany Chapter said that the selection of Balochistan was pre-planned by Pakistan.

He stated that as Balochistan is a colony of Pakistan, such a heinous crime was committed in order to mortify the soul of the motherland and turn the region into a burning hell.

"The aftermath effect of these nuclear tests is staggering. After these nuclear tests, the Chagai area experienced radical change. Droughts became so frequent. Livestock which is the lifeline of Balochistan's economy has been affected immensely: animals are dying in thousands.

People are suffering from Chaghai from skin diseases and inborn disabilities," Asghar Ali said.

He said that International Atomic Energy Agency and other organisations should send a team and conduct a survey in Balochistan to assess the aftermath effect of the rapacious nuclear test of Pakistan in Balochistan.

One of the members of the Baloch National Movement, Shali Daad Baloch said, "From 28 May 1998 till today people of Balochistan are confronting fatal diseases and many people are getting affected, livestocks and agriculture have completely been destroyed. People are suffering from various skin diseases. Before these nuclear tests, people had enough means of livelihood but the nuclear explosion has deprived them of all means. It does not rain anymore in the area the way it used to and the areas have turned into barren lands."

She added: "Pakistan is a terrorist state and lethal atomic bombs in control of Pakistan are a looming threat to the entire world. The nuclear test in Chaghai not only turned the mountain of Ras Koh into a heap of nuclear waste but it also causes deadly disease, which has spread rampantly. We request the world that all nuclear weapons of Pakistan should be banned and sanctioned because Pakistan committed war crimes in Balochistan by testing an atomic bomb in Chaghai."

Shar Hassan, the joint secretary of the Baloch National Movement Germany Chapter said, "Even today the people of the world are oblivious to the ground reality of Balochistan. Pakistan has turned life hell for the people of Balochistan by testing nuclear weapons in Balochistan. We call on the international community to take notice of the situation in Balochistan. International bodies, the United Nations and European Union should keep a constant check on Pakistan."

The Baloch National Movement would appreciate an external research team to get into the Chaghai and conduct research with respect to nuclear radiation in the area and its dire consequences should be made public. And strict measures should be taken to firstly disarm Pakistan from nuclear weapons, secondly, Pakistan should be harshly penalised for a reckless atomic test in Balochistan which brought unending hazards for the people of Balochistan.

