Baloch Human Rights Council questions Canada for silence on killing of activist Karima Baloch

Geneva [Switzerland] September 26 The Baloch Human Rights Council (BHRC) organised a protest in front of the United Nations in Geneva and demanded justice for Karima Baloch, a human rights activist killed in Toronto, Canada allegedly by Pakistani secret services in 2020.

The protesters asked Canadian PM Justin Trudeau to reopen Karima Baloch’s case and bring justice to women activists and the whole Baloch community.

The BHRC even questioned the lack of action in the alleged murder of an exiled Baloch human rights activist, Karima Baloch.

The protesters hold banners “The peaceful dissent in Balochistan has always received a military response from Pakistan”, “Recover all victims of enforced disappearances in Pakistan”, and “Pakistan respects none of the UN human rights treaties when it comes to Baloch, Sindhis, Pashtuns and Kashmiris”.

The protesters joined by Sindhi and Kashmiri activists asked Islamabad to stop colonial practices in Baluchistan in the name of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Karima Baloch was a Baloch human rights activist and a dissident. She was granted asylum in Canada in 2016. She was found dead after having gone missing in Dec 2020 in Toronto.

She was slated to be buried on January 25, but, before the corpse could be transported from Karachi to Balochistan, Pakistani authorities forcibly took Karima's body along with her family from the airport to her hometown, Balochwarna reported.

Later, she was buried under Army watch as thousands who came to pay their last respect weren't allowed near her, the Balochistan Times reported. Prior to her burial, the mobile services were suspended in the district, and Tump and surrounding areas were put under strict lockdown.

Karima's death sparked protests across Europe and North America as the Baloch diaspora took to the streets in Toronto, Berlin and the Netherlands calling on the Canadian government to investigate.

Karima had campaigned vigorously against the disappearances and human rights violations in the troubled Balochistan province of Pakistan.

The member of the Baloch Human Rights Council, Razzak Baloch on Tuesday questioned the Canadian government for not asking the Pakistan government over its atrocities on people in Balochistan and accused the Canadian government of aligning with Pakistan for Balochistan gold.

“Our demand is why the Trudeau government was sleeping when Karima Baloch was killed and Karima Baloch did not get justice. And my question to Trudeau I know why Canada is not asking Pakistan that Pakistan is committing atrocities, killing people and they are not asking because of the Baloch gold,” said Razzak.

Baloch American Congress Secretary General claimed that Canada became a partner of the Pakistani Punjabi army to loot and plunder the gold of Balochistan.

The Barrack Gold which is a Canadian company is ready to loot and plunder the other resources also. But they made a contract with the Punjabi army. Baloch resources must not be looted, he added.

Razzak highlighted the plight of the Balochistan people in Pakistan and requested the UN mission to visit Balochistan and see the reality.

He added, “We are also human beings. They should look in Balochistan and send a mission to Balochistan and find out what the Pakistan army is doing. Pakistan cannot sustain itself. Pakistan cannot feed itself. They are feeding Pakistan army with the gold of Balochistan. We want the army, the barbarian army to be out of Balochistan.”

