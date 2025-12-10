Baloch leader flags atrocities by Pakistani forces in Balochistan on International Human Rights Day

Washington, Dec 10 Tara Chand, President of Baloch American Congress, on Wednesday drew the international community’s attention to atrocities committed by Pakistan's “radical Islamic army” in Balochistan as the world observed International Human Rights Day.

“Today is Human Rights Day around the world, and we want to remind the international community that Pakistan's radical Islamic army has committed serious atrocities in Balochistan. Mahrang Baloch and the BYC leadership have been illegally imprisoned by military agencies for months without any charges. Nasreen Baloch, Mehjeen Baloch, Fauzia Baloch, and thousands of innocent Baloch students, lecturers, professors, doctors, and political workers are forcibly abducted and taken to secret torture camps,” the Baloch leader posted on X

“There is no legal process. The army treats the Baloch people as if they are its slaves. For years, it has been abusing the Baloch nation while plundering the natural resources of Balochistan,” he added.

Chand accused the Pakistani army of attempting to impose a strict religious ideology in Balochistan and mould the region into a radical Islamic society. He stressed that while the world remains silent, the people of Balochistan are protesting these serious abuses.

“These actions are serious violations of human rights. The oppression in Balochistan has reached its peak. The world must stand with the Baloch people, demand an end to these injustices, and call for the withdrawal of the Pakistani army from Balochistan,” the Baloch leader emphasised.

Meanwhile, human rights body Baloch Voice for Justice (BVJ), on the occasion of the International Human Rights Day, highlighted the ongoing and systematic human rights violations by Pakistani authorities in Balochistan.

“Despite global commitments to uphold human dignity, the people of Balochistan continue to face enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, arbitrary detentions and suppression of fundamental freedoms,” BVJ stated.

“The ongoing violations in Balochistan not only undermine the rule of law but also threaten regional stability and global human rights norms,” it noted.

The rights body urged the United Nations to acknowledge the ongoing human rights crisis in Balochistan publicly and demand accountability for enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings. Additionally, it called on the UN to deploy independent monitoring mechanisms to investigate and report on violations; and to support the Baloch people in securing their basic rights to life, liberty, and freedom of expression.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor