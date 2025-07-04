Baloch Liberation Army launches major attacks; declares CTD "enemy" of Baloch nation

Balochistan [Pakistan], July 4 : The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for two high-profile attacks in Balochistan: a coordinated takeover of Mastung city and a deadly ambush on Pakistani military forces in the Amach region. The group described both operations as retaliation against what it termed the continued occupation and repression of the Baloch nation.

According to BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch, the Mastung operation saw BLA fighters seize key government installations, including the Tehsil Office and three banks, for nearly two hours. During the operation, they reportedly confiscated official documents, disarmed personnel, and engaged with Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) forces, who responded with armoured vehicles.

The BLA stated that the operation was a success and labelled the CTD a "Baloch National Enemy Institution," accusing it of playing an active role in what the group calls the Baloch genocide. The group warned that CTD would henceforth be treated as a direct military target. It also urged Baloch personnel within the CTD to resign immediately or face the consequences of collaboration.

In a separate attack in the mountainous Amach region, BLA fighters launched a remote-controlled IED blast followed by automatic gunfire on a Pakistani military convoy, killing at least seven soldiers, according to the statement.

Two BLA fighters, Sangat Tahir Shahwani (alias Sarbuland) from Mastung and Sangat Naeem Satakzai (alias Shahid) from Quetta, lost their lives during the encounter. They were posthumously honoured by the group for their bravery and commitment to the Baloch national cause.

The BLA asserted that both operations concluded with the safe withdrawal of its fighters. The group reiterated its warning to Baloch members of Pakistan's security forces, urging them to abandon their posts or be considered enemies of the Baloch nation.

These attacks are part of a long-running insurgency in Balochistan, where separatist groups seek independence and protest against exploitation and human rights violations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor