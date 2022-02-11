Baloch people are victims of atrocities by military and terror groups, says activist

Amid the deadly clashes between Pakistan security forces and Baloch guerilla fighters in Pakistan's Balochistan province, a political activist has claimed the military and terror groups are suppressing locals in the region.

Munir Mengal, a Baloch political activist who has been living in exile, said Pakistan is losing the faith of the Baloch people and the resistance is on the rise.

"There is a military rule and the other rule is the rule of terrorist organizations, who are the assets of the Pakistani state. Pakistan state is using those terrorist organizations to eliminate the Baloch nationalists with an aim to deeply penetrate Balochistan. No organization - be it the judiciary or police - are irrelevant with respect to the abuse of rights inside Balochistan," said Munir, who is also the President of Baloch Voice Association.

Recently, Baloch resistance forces attacked Frontier Corps camps in Panjgur and Noshki areas of Balochistan which meted out heavy casualties to the security forces.

Earlier, an attack on security forces by the Baloch Liberation Front (BLF) guerrillas in Kech killed at least 10 Pakistan soldiers. The intensity of these attacks can be guessed from the fact that Pakistan Army has reportedly had to press helicopter gunships and armoured personnel carriers into operations against the Baloch fighters.

Munir said that people in Balochistan have no rights and there is intense poverty in the region despite it having rich mineral reserves.

He said the people inside Balochistan are living under martial law where the military do whatever they want to do. "They are abusing the rights of the people, they are disappearing the people, they are extra-judicial killing the people with impunity and this has been the strategic design to rule on and dominate the people inside Balochistan".

"Unfortunately, from the past few weeks whatever we have heard from Balochistan, unfortunately, neither the local media nor the international media is allowed to go and report from inside Balochistan," Munir said while adding that Pakistan has used its Air Force to counter-attack the Baloch fighters.

Balochistan remains unstable with growing resistance by the locals since China entered the region and started construction of a port at Gwadar. Under terms of the port's construction, China will receive 90 per cent of revenues generated there for 40 years.

Munir Mengal explained, "The state, as per strategic designs, is eliminating the people to get the land, to get the resources and making agreements against the will of the people, without the inclusion of these people to third countries like China for extracting the resources, for making the mega projects in the name of CPEC (China Pakistan Economic Corridor) and giving contracts of Saindak (Copper-Gold mine) and Reko Diq to China against the will and without the inclusion of the Baloch people".

He added, "This is the sign of colonization and the Baloch people have been appealing to the international organizations that Pakistan state is ruling us like a colony and our land was occupied by force, against our will and against the opinion of the Baloch people".

The Baloch are also against the Pakistani security forces as the region has registered thousands of disappearances of political activists, intellectuals, journalists and students.

The families of the victims continue to protest in Quetta city and other parts of Pakistan but the government has ignored their grievances and left them in misery.

( With inputs from ANI )

