Baloch protest at Quetta Press Club enters 5496th day

Quetta [Balochistan], July 1 : The sit-in protest camp led by Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) demanding the safe recovery of missing individuals completed its 5496th day outside the Quetta Press Club. According to a report by the Balochistan Post, Sibghatullah, the Convener of Baloch Yakjehti Committee Makran, along with others, visited the camp to express solidarity with the families.

Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) is an organisation dedicated to advocating for the safe recovery of individuals who have disappeared in Balochistan, reportedly due to actions by Pakistani security forces.

The organisation, led by figures like Mama Qadeer Baloch, has been actively engaged in peaceful protests and advocacy efforts to bring attention to the issue of enforced disappearances in the region. VBMP's persistent efforts include maintaining a protest camp outside the Quetta Press Club for several thousand days, aiming to pressure authorities and international organisations to address the plight of missing Baloch individuals and their families.

The Balochistan Post reported that Mama Qadeer Baloch, Vice Chairman of VBMP, emphasised during his speech to visitors that for the last seventy years, the Baloch community has been striving for independence. He mentioned the historical absence of media coverage and political awareness among the Baloch, which has led to limited formal documentation.

However, since 2000, there has been a gradual rise in political and intellectual maturity among the Baloch as they continue their struggle.

Mama Qadeer Baloch denounced Pakistani forces for forcibly abducting Baloch youths, citing violations of international human rights laws. He criticised Pakistan for disposing of abducted youths' bodies, while praising the Baloch community's disciplined approach in peacefully seeking their recovery.

He highlighted VBMP's continuous efforts to collaborate with human rights organisations, emphasising their peaceful struggle for Baloch youth.

Forced disappearances in Balochistan involve the systematic abduction of individuals, including activists, journalists, and civilians, by state security forces or associated groups. This practice occurs without legal procedures or disclosure of their locations.

The issue has persisted over time and is associated with accusations of human rights violations, a lack of transparency in governance, and efforts to stifle opposition. These disappearances create an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty, profoundly affecting families and communities who strive for answers and accountability regarding their missing relatives.

