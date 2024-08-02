Baloch protestsers take oath as protest enters 5th day

Gwadar [Pakistan], August 2 : The Baloch Solidarity Committee's sit-in protest entered its fifth day in Padzir on Friday with thousands of protestors joining the march.

The committee also took an oath in honour of the Baloch people who were killed in the Baloch National Assembly.

A post on X by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee stated that the oath was to unite all Balochs and to end all ties with the Balochs who have become a part of the institution that oppresses them and to continue their struggle against the institution.

https://x.com/BalochYakjehtiC/status/1819156085280067981

Mahrang Baloch, a Baloch activist said that despite violence inflicted on them by the state, their morale is high.

In a post on X, she said, "Gwadar: The sit-in by the Baloch Solidarity Committee continues for the fifth day in Padzir. Thousands of people are participating in the protest. Despite the continued use of force and violence by the state, the morale of the sit-in participants is high. We have made it clear to the state from the very beginning that we will not be weakened by the use of force and violence, nor are we in the habit of bowing down to force. If the state is interested in using more force than this, then surely it can fulfil its interest, but this popular resistance struggle cannot be ended by the use of force in any case. Baloch Solidarity Committee workers should continue their peaceful protests and sit-ins across Balochistan and do not believe any kind of rumours without a central call from the Baloch Solidarity Committee in this regard."

https://x.com/MahrangBaloch_/status/1819124993457889662

On Thursday, The Baloch National Movement (BNM) expressed gratitude towards British lawmaker John McDonnell after he introduced a resolution in the UK Parliament, condemning the heinous actions of Pakistani security forces against peaceful protests in Balochistan.

John McDonnell introduced a resolution in the UK Parliament, condemning the actions of Pakistani security forces against peaceful gatherings in Balochistan, on the sidelines of the Baloch Raaji Muchi being organised by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor