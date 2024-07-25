Baloch rights group condemns local administration's repression ahead of peaceful protest

Quetta [Pakistan] July 25 : The human rights wing of the Baloch National Movement, Paank, expressed its support for the Baloch Solidarity Committee as they prepared for a public gathering on July 28. The protest aims to highlight ongoing human rights violations in Balochistan's Gwadar.

The local administration's attempts to thwart this peaceful assembly have raised serious concerns. Paank criticized these actions as part of a disturbing pattern of repression intended to silence dissent and obscure systemic abuses within the region. Recent remarks from members of the Balochistan Assembly condemning the planned march underscore the state's efforts to suppress legitimate expressions of grievance and protest.

According to the Baloch Solidarity Committee, hundreds of individuals have been forcibly disappeared by security forces in Quetta and Karachi. Authorities have allegedly used baseless accusations of connections to armed groups as a pretext for these abductions.

https://x.com/paank_bnm/status/1816146843933270214

Paank expressed alarm over credible reports indicating that Pakistani authorities might resort to violence and unlawful detentions of innocent civilians, including children and women, to disrupt the upcoming protest. Such actions would constitute a grave violation of international human rights standards and exhibit a blatant disregard for the rule of law.

The organization called on the international community to closely monitor the situation in Balochistan and stand in solidarity with the Baloch people in their pursuit of justice and human rights. Paank emphasized the necessity of holding Pakistani authorities accountable for their actions and ensuring that those responsible for human rights abuses are brought to justice.

Paank urged all stakeholders to guarantee that the planned gathering proceeds peacefully and without interference. The group stressed the importance of amplifying the voices of those silenced and ensuring global awareness of the ongoing human rights crisis in Balochistan.

The Baloch Solidarity Committee's dedication to exposing injustice and advocating for human rights is both courageous and essential. Paank reaffirmed its support for these efforts and called for an immediate end to repression and human rights violations in Balochistan, stating that the time for action and accountability is now.

