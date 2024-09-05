Baloch rights organisation raises concern over restrictions on freedom of movement in Balochistan

Quetta [Pakistan], September 5 : Crumbled by a poor economy and a deteriorating law and order situation, the Balochistan province of Pakistan recently witnessed transport restrictions imposed during the daytime.

Baloch rights organisation PAANK, in a statement, has raised concerns over the same and called the move an attack on the freedom of movement, a right that is protected both under national and international law.

In a post on the social media platform 'X' PAANK stated that it is deeply concerned by the recent announcement from the Pakistani government restricting transport in Balochistan to daytime hours only. This measure represents a significant infringement on the freedom of movement, a fundamental human right protected under both international law and the Constitution of Pakistan.

https://x.com/paank_bnm/status/1831653080535892041

The statement further said that such a move would have a multidimensional effect on the economic social and political activities of the local population.

According to the PAANK statement, "The restriction not only limits the economic, social, and political activities of the residents but also exacerbates the already tense situation in Balochistan, where communities are advocating for their rights amidst reports of enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and severe crackdowns on peaceful protests."

The statement also highlighted that every individual has the right to move freely within the borders of their own country. Curtailing this right without substantial justification linked to immediate security threats is arbitrary and disproportionate.

Moreover, the PAANK statement mentioned, "Limiting transport to daylight hours disrupts everyday life, affecting access to healthcare, education, employment, and emergency services. This could potentially lead to further alienation and hardship for the people of Balochistan."

Pakistan must uphold its obligations under international human rights law, ensuring that any limitations on rights are necessary, proportionate, and non-discriminatory. The current transport restrictions fail to meet these criteria, it said.

