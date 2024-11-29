Baloch students continues protest, accuse authorities of repressing education rights

Balochistan [Pakistan], November 29 : Students of Bolan Medical College (BMC) in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan, continued their sit-in protest on Thursday, demanding the reopening of both their institution and its hostels.

The protest, now on its second day, is taking place outside the main gate of BMC and has attracted a large number of participants, despite the severe cold weather, the Balochistan Post reported.

The protesters are demanding the release of arrested students, the reopening of the college, and accountability for police officers and administrators allegedly responsible for the "unlawful takeover" of the hostels by security forces.

Protesters accused the authorities of hindering their education. "The shutdown of our hostels and classes is stripping us of our fundamental educational rights and threatening our future," one protester stated.

The students also condemned the recent actions of the police, including raids on BMC hostels, during which several students were allegedly arrested, injured, or left unconscious, as per Balochistan Post.

Student groups claimed that these actions were part of a larger plan to marginalize Baloch youth. "Our only offence is our pursuit of education," a protester stated. "The government is deliberately trying to deny us access to educational opportunities."

Protesters also asserted that authorities are trying to drive a wedge between Baloch and Pashtun students, accusing them of using educational institutions for military purposes. "We will oppose any effort to militarize our colleges and universities," they declared.

The students warned that they would intensify their protests throughout Balochistan if their demands were not fulfilled. "This protest will continue until the hostels and college are reopened, and the detained students are freed," they stated.

These incidents serve as a stark reminder of the systemic repression and discrimination that Baloch students face within educational institutions, a reality that has contributed to the creation of an oppressive and fearful atmosphere across the region.

For years, Baloch students have been subjected to various forms of marginalization, with authorities consistently undermining their educational rights and freedoms.

The recent actions such as the closure of Bolan Medical College, the illegal occupation of student hostels by security forces, and the arbitrary arrest and violence against students only highlight the ongoing pattern of institutionalized repression. As these students continue to raise their voices against the injustices they face, they find themselves at the centre of a wider struggle for justice and equality.

The impact of these actions is not limited to the students alone. The broader Baloch community continues to endure severe human rights violations, ranging from arbitrary detentions to enforced disappearances and violent military operations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor