Baloch Yakjehti Committee announces to hold awareness session highlighting deteriorating conditions of Gwadar

Gwadar [Pakistan], March 09 : The Baloch Yakjehti Committee and prominent Baloch leader Maharang Baloch announced on Saturday that they would hold an awareness session on March 10 to unearth the real condition of Gwadar post-flood.

Titled "Gwadar's Reality: Unearthing Ecocide, Indigenous Narratives, and Uniting Baloch for Survival," the event will highlight the suppression of the Pakistani administration of the Baloch community.

Taking the matter to social media platform 'X' Maharang Baloch said, "BYC's awareness session, titled 'Gwadar's Reality: Unearthing Ecocide, Indigenous Narratives, and Uniting Baloch for Survival' is crucial to shed light on the decades-long suppression of indigenous people in Gwadar. The disruption of indigenous ways of living and systematic genocide is a major challenge contributing to heinous crimes by the state against the Baloch people. I urge the people of Gwadar to participate in this important awareness session".

https://twitter.com/MahrangBaloch_/status/1766361700549136656

In a video message, Mahrang Baloch said in the local Balochi language that "the Pakistani administration has made big promises of developing Gwadar city but they have tightened the army presence and nothing else".

Previously, the BYC, in a conference, highlighted the real condition of the port city of Gwadar after the recent flood. At that time, Maharang had said that "BYC had surveyed the port city, including areas like, Gwadar Old City, Pishukan, Dagaro, Passo, Jiwani, Paleri, and others, for five days. She further stated that, according to their survey, these areas are especially affected by the floods. The flood has now created a life-threatening problem for the locals of these areas."

She added that "several people in these areas are now facing survival problems and are forced to live their lives under the open sky, and Paleri is the most affected area currently. And several people belonging to the areas of Jiwani, Paleri and Pishukan are forced to live under the open sky and the local fishermen community has suffered extreme financial losses, as fishing is now impossible in Gwadar for local fishermen, which has been the source of income for this community for hundreds of years".

"The water after these floods have entered the civilian areas, because of which relief, food, and drinking water supplies are not reaching these areas. The people living in these areas are now forced to drink the flood water," Maharang Baloch said at the BYC conference.

She added, "The flood that has hit Gwadar this time is not at all natural, but is a result of wrong policy formation and infrastructure development. Additionally, this flood is also the fault of the weather department of the area, as they failed to provide this critical information to the locals on time. After witnessing the condition of life in Gwadar, it can be deduced that only the sea is important for the government in Gwadar and not the people."

"The claims of infrastructure development made by Pakistan internationally are totally baseless. And the policy that the country implemented in Gwadar is not for the locals, but is just for the flourishing of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects. These policies have been destroying the lives of locals and are just supporting the suppressors. The infrastructure for CPEC is of such high quality that the poor infrastructure given to the locals has now been destroyed. All this is happening when the foreigners are enjoying the rain sitting in their lavish rooms of the Pearl-Continental Hotel Gwadar," Maharang stated during the press conference.

