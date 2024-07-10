Baloch Yakjehti Committee calls for unity ahead of Baloch national gathering in Pakistan

Kalat (Balochistan) [Pakistan], July 10 : The Baloch Yakjehti Committee held meetings in Kalat, Manguchar, and Mastung to announce the upcoming Baloch national gathering on july 28.

They stressed the significance of Baloch national solidarity in halting the atrocities experienced by their community. Using social media platform X, the BYC urged individuals to participate in the event on July 28th in Gwadar, aiming to protest against the violence impacting the Baloch community.

Corners meetings were carried out in Kalat, Manguchar and Mastung by Baloch Yakjehti Committee team, to raise awareness about the upcoming Baloch Raaji Muchi (Baloch National Gathering). Baloch national unity is essential to ending the Baloch genocide. Join us on July 28th in… pic.twitter.com/RdRwjapvQU— Baloch Yakjehti Committee (@BalochYakjehtiC) July 9, 2024

Recently, Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch, speaking on behalf of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee in a video statement, announced plans for the Baloch National Gathering in Gwadar.

In an impassioned plea, she addressed several key issues, highlighting the committee's strong opposition to the ongoing Baloch genocide perpetrated by Pakistan.

Mahrang pointed out various forms of genocide affecting the Baloch community beyond direct violence, including deaths from road accidents, illnesses exacerbated by neglect, and drug-related problems among Baloch youth.

She also emphasised the economic oppression faced by Baloch farmers, labourers, and fishermen, citing instances of debt accumulation and land seizures for state projects. Mahrang also denounced the exploitation of Baloch labourers and fishermen due to government policies.

Furthermore, Mahrang detailed the military's harsh tactics in border regions and urban areas, such as curfews, home invasions, and violence against civilians. She drew historical parallels to underscore the gravity of the situation.

Mahrang's speech encapsulated the Baloch Yakjehti Committee's efforts to raise awareness, foster unity among Baloch people, and mobilize against state-sponsored atrocities in Balochistan.

Balochistan faces several pressing human rights issues, many of which stem from longstanding political, economic, and social tensions. There have been numerous reports of enforced disappearances in Balochistan, where individuals, often activists or critics of the state, are abducted by security forces or unknown groups and held incommunicado without due process.

There are allegations of extrajudicial killings of activists, journalists, and political dissidents in the region, often carried out under the guise of counter-insurgency operations.

The presence of military forces and paramilitary groups in Balochistan has led to allegations of indiscriminate attacks, aerial bombings, and abuses against civilians in conflict-affected areas.

Journalists, bloggers, and activists face intimidation, harassment, and violence for speaking out against human rights abuses or advocating for Baloch's rights. There are reports of censorship and arbitrary arrests.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor