Baloch Yakjehti Committee calls on UN, Human Rights Organisations to take note of arrests by Pak army

Gwadar [Pakistan], July 31 : The Baloch Yakjehti Committee on Wednesday urged the United Nations and Human Rights Organisations to take note of the peaceful protesters' arrests by Pakistani forces.

The Pakistani security forces arrested the BYC Karachi protesters at Hub Chowki.

In a post n X, the BYC said, "Pakistani security forces have arrested peaceful protesters of the BYC Karachi sit-in at Hub Chowki and issued threats against them. The fascist state is using all its power to sabotage Baloch Raaji Muchi but has failed. Human rights organizations and the UN must witness the brutality of the Pakistani state on the Baloch people. #GwadarIsUnderSiege #WeSupportBalochRaajiMuchi #BalochNationalGathering"

The participants of the Baloch Raaji Muchi nevertheless called upon protesters to join the sit-in protest.

In a post on X, a participant is seen briefing about the situation in Balochistan. "A participant of Baloch Raaji Muchi Karachi caravan briefed about the worsening situation in Balochistan. They have staged a sit-in protest in Hub Chowki against the ongoing brutal crackdown, including the forced abduction of Participants of Baloch Raaji Muchi and the violent suppression. We urge the people of Hub to join this sit-in. #GwadarIsUnderSiege #WeSupportBalochRaajiMuchi #BalochNationalGathering" the post says.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee stated that on July 29, the Pakistani security forces brutally attacked and arrested over 200 protesters. The BYC said that they do not have information of their whereabouts yet.

In a post on X, the BYC said, "Gwadar Sit-in Update Date: 30th July 2024 On the morning of July 29, the Pakistani security forces launched a brutal and violent attack on the Baloch National Gathering peaceful sit-in, resulting in numerous injuries and the arrest of over 200 individuals. We still have no information of their whereabouts. Despite the incident, Baloch Yakjehti Committee activists, with the strength and support of the public, have resumed the sit-in, which continues today on its third day. Even now, police and Frontier Corps (FC) surround the sit-in area and are continuously harassing the peaceful participants. #GwadarIsUnderSiege #WeSupportBalochRaajiMuchi #BalochNationalGathering"

Earlier in the day, Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai expressed support for Baloch people protesting against enforced disappearances and "strongly condemned" violent responses against peaceful protesters.

