Baloch Yakjehti Committee draws attention to abducted Baloch man missing for over six months

Quetta [Pakistan], November 12 : The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) on Tuesday issued a statement drawing attention to the case of Dil Jan Baloch, a Baloch man who has been missing for over six months.

Dil Jan, a resident of Tirtej in Awaran, was reportedly abducted by security forces on June 12, 2024.

In a post shared on X, the BYC detailed the family's tireless efforts to locate Dil Jan stating, "Dil Jan's family tried every possible step to bring him back. Previously they were assured by the District Administration- the Deputy Commissioner and Police Authorities - that he would be back in 10 days, but nothing happened. Dil Jan is still missing and his family in collective pain. Moreover, the same officials now do not even remember Dil Jan's family, let alone the false assurances. The family then resorted to protest and started demanding justice on the roads."

https://x.com/BalochYakjehtiC/status/1856283496664182840

The BYC reported that their peaceful demonstrations have been met with harassment, intimidation, and threats from law enforcement agencies (LEAs), who pressured the family to stop protesting and remain silent.

"The LEAs harassed, intimidated and threatened them to give up protest and be silent.: BYC said. Undeterred by these challenges, Dil Jan's family has announced a larger protest scheduled for November 18, 2024, in Awaran. The Baloch Yakjehti Committee has called on the people of Balochistan to join the protest, raise their voices for Dil Jan, and stand in solidarity with his family during this difficult time," BYC stated.

The BYC also appealed to the global community and human rights organisations to take urgent notice of the ongoing issue of enforced disappearances in Balochistan.

"We call on the international community and human rights organizations to address the grave issue of enforced disappearances in Balochistan and stand with the victims and their families in their quest for justice," the statement concluded.

Enforced disappearances in Balochistan have been a significant and troubling issue, particularly in the context of the ongoing conflict in the region.

The region has long experienced tensions between the Baloch nationalist movement, which seeks greater autonomy or independence for Balochistan, and the central government of Pakistan, which is intent on maintaining control over the region.

The Pakistani military and intelligence agencies have been accused of using extrajudicial tactics to suppress the Baloch nationalist movement, including enforced disappearances. These disappearances are often seen as a form of state repression aimed at intimidating and silencing activists, political leaders, intellectuals, and ordinary civilians who are perceived to be sympathetic to the Baloch nationalist cause.

