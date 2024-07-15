Baloch Yakjehti Committee steps up efforts for National gathering

Shaal [Balochistan], July 15 : Ahead of the upcoming Baloch National gathering scheduled for July 28 in Gwadar, the Balochistan Yakjehti Committee Shaal Zone arranged a local corner meeting to educate the community.

At the same time, the BYC Gwadar zone conducted similar meetings throughout various neighbourhoods in Gwadar to raise awareness about the event's significance.

In Kech, the BYC Kech Zone actively distributed pamphlets and organised chalk campaigns across different areas to ensure widespread understanding and encourage active participation in the forthcoming event.

These initiatives were communicated by BYC via a post on social media platform X.

Regarding the upcoming Baloch Raaji Muchi on July 28th in Gwadar, BYC Shaal Zone has conducted a corner meeting to raise awareness. BYC Gwadar zone has conducted corner meeting in different parts of Gwadar and Additionally, https://t.co/jiF5qcBmnz— Baloch Yakjahti Committee - Kech (@BYCKech) July 15, 2024

Recently, Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch, speaking on behalf of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee in a video statement, announced plans for a Baloch National Gathering in Gwadar on July 28, 2024.

She passionately addressed several critical issues, highlighting the committee's firm opposition to the ongoing Baloch genocide perpetrated by Pakistan.

Mahrang pointed out various forms of genocide affecting the Baloch community beyond direct violence, including fatalities from road accidents, illnesses exacerbated by neglect, and drug-related issues among Baloch youth.

She also underscored the economic hardships faced by Baloch farmers, laborers, and fishermen, citing instances of debt accumulation and land seizures for state projects.

Mahrang further condemned the exploitation of Baloch laborers and fishermen due to government policies.

Balochistan grapples with significant human rights issues stemming from deep-seated political, economic, and social tensions. Enforced disappearances are widespread, with individualsfrequently activists or government criticsbeing abducted by security forces or unidentified groups, held without communication or legal process.

Extrajudicial killings of activists, journalists, and political dissenters are common, often justified under the pretext of counter-insurgency efforts.

The presence of military and paramilitary forces has resulted in accusations of indiscriminate attacks, aerial bombings, and abuses against civilians in conflict areas.

Journalists, bloggers, and activists face continual intimidation, harassment, and violence for their advocacy against human rights abuses or promotion of Baloch rights. Censorship and arbitrary arrests further contribute to a climate of fear and repression in the region.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor