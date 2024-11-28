Balochistan: Awaran seminar highlights Baloch struggle for justice amid state repression

Balochistan [Pakistan], November 28, : A seminar was held in Awaran on Wednesday as part of an ongoing sit-in protest demanding the return of Diljaan Baloch, who has been missing for an extended period.

The event, organised by his family, marked the tenth day of protests outside the Deputy Commissioner's Office.

The seminar saw strong participation from local residents and activists, including women, who vocally condemned the persistent issue of enforced disappearances in Balochistan. Speakers sharply criticised the authorities for their failure to address the crisis and for using intimidation tactics to stifle dissent.

In a post on X, the Baloch Yakjheti Committee stated, "During the seminar, speakers, including Sammi Deen Baloch, the leader of BYC, and members of Dil Jan's family, and others, highlighted the ongoing plight of the Baloch people. They condemned the state's failure to fulfill past assurances. Previously, the family had staged a three-day protest in Awaran, during which the district administration promised to secure Dil Jan's release if they called off their protest. Trusting these promises, the family ended their demonstration, only to face renewed betrayal as Dil Jan remains missing."

Sammi Deen Baloch, an activist, described enforced disappearances as part of a deliberate campaign to instil fear and silence the Baloch population.

"Almost every family in Balochistan has been affected by enforced disappearances. This repression aims to silence us, but instead, it only strengthens our resistance," she said. Despite decades of suffering and sacrifice, she added, the Baloch people remain resolute. "We have endured immense pain, yet we will not be silenced."

The Frontier Corps of Pakistan forces (FC) reportedly blocked transportation routes to the protest site the night before the seminar, threatening drivers and anyone attempting to reach the camp. Nevertheless, undeterred by these obstacles, participants marched on foot for hours to show their solidarity, ensuring a strong turnout at the seminar.

Speakers condemned the state's ongoing violations, reminding the audience of the long history of suffering, including the return of mutilated bodies and the daily reports of enforced disappearances. The seminar concluded with a defiant message: harassment, threats, and road blockades will not deter the Baloch people's fight for justice. The event stood as a powerful reminder that the voices of the oppressed will not be silenced.

