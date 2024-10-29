Balochistan: BYC stages another peaceful protest in Dalbandin amid enforced disappearances

Balochistan [Pakistan], October 29 : The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) staged another protest against ongoing enforced disappearances and violence by the Pakistan armed forces in Dalbandin city of the Chagai district of Balochistan.

The protest rally began at the Arab Mosque and concluded at the Dalbandin Press Club.

Earlier, the BYC urged the masses to join the protest and in return, a large number of locals participated in the protest rally.

In a post on X, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) stated," The rally, which began at Arab Mosque and ended at the Dalbandin Press Club, saw a significant turnout from the local community. "

The internet services were also shut down in the city due to demonstrations against the government. During the protest, the police forces used violent methods to stop the protest. They blocked the peaceful protesters and used different tactics to stop the protest.

Even after several challenges posed by the Pakistan armed forces, BYC stood against the atrocities and continued their protest against enforced disappearances.

On Sunday, a similar protest rally was held in Noshki, Balochistan with a large number of protesters demanding justice and immediate release of victims.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee stated," The rally started from Ain ud Din Road, Mir Gul Khan Naseer Library and ended at Noshki Press Club. A large public along with victim families joined the rally and demanded the safe release of their loved ones."

The Baloch people are protesting peacefully under the banner,'" "Breaking Silence: Standing Against Enforced Disappearances." They are demanding the release of victims who have disappeared and been arrested by the Pakistan forces. They are also standing against the oppressions meted out against them by the Pakistan regime.

These enforced disappearances have instilled fears in the minds of the people of Balochistan, as the abduction by the forces is against the rights and freedom of people.

