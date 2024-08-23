Balochistan college staff protest against administration for withholding salaries

Quetta [Pakistan], August 23 : Hundreds of employees of Pakistan's Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences (Buitems) staged a protest against the administration demanding payment of salaries due for several months, Pakistan-based daily Dawn reported on Friday.

Buitems Staff Association president, Sohail Anwar and other leaders addressed the protesters at Markhor Chowk after they marched through the Airport Road. The protesters criticised the "callous and cruel" administration for withholding their salaries, Dawn reported.

In a post on X, the BUITEMS Stadd Association said, "The employees of Biotums took to the streets, a large number of employees participated, the demands of the employees included non-payment of salaries, prevention of corruption in the institution, restoration of student scholarships, and removal of the corrupt registrar."

بیوٹمز کے ملازمین سڑکوں پہ آ گئے، بڑی تعداد میں ملازمین نے بھرپور شرکت کی، ملازمین کے مطالبات میں تنخواہ کی عدم ادائیگی ، ادارے میں کرپشن کی روک تھام، سٹوڈنٹس کی سکالرشپ کی بحالی، اور کرپٹ رجسٹرار کو عہدے سے ہٹانا شامل تھے۔ @Gov_Balochistan @RahilaDurrani pic.twitter.com/efOpNVd2kR— BUITEMS_STAFF_ASSOCIATION (@BCCBuitems) August 22, 2024

Dawn stated that the speakers called out the administration for issues in house requisition, medical policy, non-payment of bonuses and salaries, suspension of study leave and the halting of promotions.

The registrar of the university, who was under investigation by the Anti-Corruption Bureau of Balochistan, was "the most corrupt person", the protesters told Dawn.

The protesters said that they demanded the administration's 10-year financial and performance audit, and the immediate removal of Registrar until the investigation is finished, Dawn's report said.

The protesters said that 15 of them were issued show-cause notices by the administration as they protested.

Earlier on August 11, the BUITEMS Staff Association had staged a protest against the same issue.

In a post on X, the association said, "Quetta. Protest demonstration against non-payment of salaries and corruption organised by BUITEMS Employees Staff Association"

https://t.co/RqCsUtV3gY *کوئٹہ۔ بیوٹمز ملازمین اسٹاف ایسوسی ایشن کے زیر اہتمام ملازمین کی تنخواہوں کی عدم ادائیگی اور کرپشن کے خلاف احتجاجی مظاہرہ* @RahilaDurrani @alishahjourno @betterpakistan @PakSarfrazbugti — BUITEMS_STAFF_ASSOCIATION (@BCCBuitems) August 10, 2024

