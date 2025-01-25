Balochistan: Dalbandin prepares for major protest amid restrictions on Baloch Remembrance Day

Balochistan [Pakistan], January 25 : Despite an ongoing internet blackout in Nushki, Dalbandin, Chagai, and Kharan, convoys carrying participants, including families of the disappeared, are arriving from remote areas of Balochistan to Dalbandin.

Preparations for a public gathering on January 25, organised by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) to mark "Baloch Genocide Remembrance Day," are nearly complete. The event is expected to draw attendees from across Balochistan to protest against the government's "repressive state policies" and ongoing atrocities in the region, according to the Balochistan Post.

This year's gathering has drawn comparisons to last year's "Baloch Raaji Muchi" in Gwadar, where authorities reportedly shut down digital connectivity before cracking down on organisers and participants.

Gulzadi Baloch, a key leader of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, confirmed that families of the disappeared, along with other Baloch people, are traveling long distances to attend, despite roadblocks and other obstacles. Baloch nationals from Afghanistan and Iran are also attempting to participate.

She warned that if any violence occurs, there will be a strong response, stating, "The Baloch people have never surrendered to state forces," according to the Balochistan Post.

Reflecting on past incidents in Gwadar and elsewhere, BYC members have pointed out that internet shutdowns often precede state-led crackdowns on peaceful protests. Dr. Mahrang Baloch, a central organiser of the BYC, criticised these tactics as deliberate attempts to suppress dissenting voices, as reported by the Balochistan Post.

Authorities have not yet responded to the internet disruptions or efforts to hinder the Dalbandin gathering. However, human rights groups and observers have expressed concern over a recurring pattern of restricting information and intimidating activists.

These tactics, they warn, are used to suppress Baloch voices ahead of significant public protests and gatherings, raising alarms about the ongoing suppression of dissent in the region, according to the Balochistan Post.

