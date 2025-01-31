Balochistan: Landslide at coal mine claims life of miner, highlights safety crisis

Balochistan [Pakistan], January 31 : A tragic landslide at a coal mine in the Harnai district of Balochistan has once again highlighted the persistent dangers faced by miners in the region due to inadequate safety measures.

The incident resulted in the death of Mohammad Wali, a miner from Zardhalo, and left two others, Hazrat and Dawood Khan, injured, as reported by the Balochistan Post.

The rescue operation successfully retrieved the miners from the collapsed site, but Wali's body was later handed over to his family after legal formalities, the Balochistan Post reported.

This deadly accident adds to the growing toll of fatalities in Balochistan's coal mining sector, which has become notorious for its hazardous working conditions.

According to the Balochistan Post, in 2024 alone, 82 miners lost their lives in 48 separate accidents. Labour unions and workers' rights organizations have consistently pointed to the root cause: poor safety regulations and the use of substandard equipment. Despite repeated calls for reforms, the industry continues to operate with minimal oversight, putting workers' lives at risk.

Recently, the death toll from the coal mine collapse near Quetta has increased to 11, following the recovery of seven additional bodies during search and rescue operations at the mine near the Sanjidi area of Quetta.

According to Geo TV, twelve workers were trapped in the mine following its collapse on January 9, which was caused by an explosion resulting from gas accumulation. The explosion causes major collapse in the area.

Experts argue that the lack of proper safety training, outdated machinery, and the absence of effective safety protocols contribute to the high rate of accidents. Workers are often forced to work in precarious conditions, with little regard for their well-being. The deaths and injuries underscore the urgent need for comprehensive reforms to address these critical issues and ensure a safer working environment for miners in Balochistan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor