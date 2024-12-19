Balochistan: New case of abduction reported in Gwadar amid ongoing enforced disappearances

Balochistan [Pakistan], December 19 : Another case of abduction has been reported from Gwadar city of Balochistan where an individual from Do-beest Panjah was forcibly disappeared by the Pakistani security forces on Wednesday.

The Balochistan Post has identified the individual as Nadeem, Pashambe's son, and a Dasht Kulero resident.

According to sources, the victim was detained by Pakistani forces near Javed Transport at approximately 3 p.m. The family and residents of Dasht Kulero have called for immediate updates regarding Nadeem's location, the Balochistan Post reported.

Paank, the human rights wing of the Baloch National Movement also condemned the abduction of Nadeem Baloch and criticised the government.

In a post on X, Paank stated, "Paank is deeply concerned by reports of the abduction of Nadeem Baloch, a resident of Ball-nigwar, by Pakistani forces near Javed Transport in Gwadar, today. We call on the authorities to ensure his immediate and safe recovery and end the practice of enforced disappearances in Balochistan."

According to the Balochistan Post, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) and global organizations have consistently urged investigations into these cases, yet accountability remains out of reach. Both the United Nations and Amnesty International have expressed concerns about the widespread and systematic nature of these violations. Families of the disappeared often suffer years of torment, desperately seeking answers through protests, sit-ins, and petitions to the authorities.

Balochistan has been a longstanding hotspot for human rights abuses, particularly enforced disappearances. For over twenty years, families in the region have blamed the Pakistani military and intelligence agencies for abducting people, often under the guise of counterinsurgency efforts.

Many who go missing include activists, students, and regular citizens. The disappearances have sparked widespread outrage and calls for justice, as families continue to demand answers about the whereabouts of their loved ones. These human rights violations have contributed to ongoing tensions in the region, further fuelling local resentment and calls for accountability.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor