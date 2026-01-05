Balochistan: Paank reports three enforced disappearances in Quetta, calls for urgent investigation and accountability

Quetta [Balochistan], January 5 : The Human Rights Department of the Baloch National Movement (BNM), Paank, has reported three cases of enforced disappearances in Quetta on January 4.

Taking to social media platform X, Paank stated that Naseeb Ullah, son of Shah Dad Khan and a political worker affiliated with the National Party, a parliamentary party in Balochistan, was forcibly disappeared from Qambrani House in Killi Suhrab Khan, Quetta, by Pakistani security forces.

Paank further reported that on the same day, Umer Baloch, a BS student and resident of Killi Suhrab Khan, and his brother Dawood Baloch, a mechanic from the same area, were also forcibly taken from Qambrani House by Pakistani security forces.

The BNM described these incidents as enforced disappearances and called for an urgent investigation and accountability.

In its latest consecutive posts, Paank has highlighted several cases of enforced disappearances in Balochistan.

Enforced disappearances continue to be a serious and unresolved issue in Balochistan.

According to past reports by Dawn, the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) has stated that, despite years of protests, sit-ins and rallies, the plight of political activists, students and ordinary residents who have gone missing remains largely unaddressed.

Furthermore, Dawn reported that the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), following a recent fact-finding mission to the province, revealed that enforced disappearances, along with other human rights violations, are exacerbating public alienation and contributing to political instability in Balochistan.

The continued prevalence of such practices underscores a deepening crisis in governance and accountability within the region, raising serious concerns for both human rights and long-term peace.

Despite mounting evidence and widespread reports, Pakistani authorities have consistently denied involvement in enforced disappearances, often dismissing claims as politically motivated or unverified.

This denial has further complicated efforts to hold perpetrators accountable, leaving victims' families without justice and fuelling continued mistrust between the state and the local population.

