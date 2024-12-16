Balochistan: Protest held in Noshki for missing teacher Farid Ahmed Badini

Balochistan [Pakistan], December 16 : A protest rally was held in Noshki on Monday, organised by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) and the family of the missing teacher Farid Ahmed Badini. The rally began at Mir Gul Khan Nasir Library and ended at the Noshki Press Club, passing through Nawab Akbar Bugti Road along the way.

Protesters, comprising women, children, youth, and political party members, raised their voices with slogans calling for the return of Farid Ahmed Badini and other missing individuals, according to a report by The Balochistan Post.

The rally included speeches from Lubana Badini, the daughter of Farid Ahmed, as well as Bibarg Baloch, Maheen Baloch, Comrade Amin Baloch, Farooq Baloch from the National Party, Mir Khursheed Jamaldini from BNP, Maulana Zakaria Adil, Zahir Baloch from GTA, Mushtaq Baloch, Mah Parah Baloch, and several others.

The speakers raised alarms about the increasing cases of enforced disappearances in Balochistan and called for the immediate release of Farid Ahmed. They emphasised that as a teacher and a societal contributor, Farid is not safe in the region.

His month-long disappearance has deeply troubled his family, particularly given his health conditions, including heart disease and high blood pressure.

They cautioned that if Farid Ahmed is not released within a week, they would launch an indefinite sit-in on the national highway.

The ongoing unrest in Balochistan is characterized by a disturbing pattern of abductions and killings, with a wide range of individuals including activists, politicians, journalists, and ordinary civilians falling victim to enforced disappearances by security forces.

The Pakistani military is frequently accused of using enforced disappearances as part of a broader strategy to target insurgents or separatist groups. However, human rights organizations and Baloch nationalist groups contend that these abductions are primarily intended to suppress dissent. Enforced disappearances are often followed by torture and extrajudicial killings, further exacerbating the human rights crisis in the region.

