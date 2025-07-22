Balochistan transporters reject govt's security measures, call them unfeasible and risky for passengers

Balochistan [Pakistan] July 22 : The All Balochistan Transporters Alliance has firmly dismissed the government's suggested security measures for passenger buses and commercial vehicles, labelling them as "unfeasible, ineffectual, and an effort to transfer the responsibility for security shortcomings onto transporters," as reported by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

In a collective statement from representatives and owners of buses, trucks, oil tankers, and various transport unions, the alliance criticised the government's initiative to implement surveillance cameras, security personnel, tracking devices, and panic buttons in passenger vehicles. The transporters contended that these actions are not aligned with the actual circumstances in Balochistan. "Two security guards can't defend against numerous armed assailants," the statement asserted.

"These measures will merely incite panic and deter people from travelling," the TBP report noted.

The alliance also raised concerns about the restrictions on vehicle movements, particularly the prohibition on buses travelling to Punjab after 11 am and the mandate to cease travel on other highways post 5 pm.

Transporters indicated that such policies jeopardise passengers, leaving vehicles vulnerable overnight on highways in unsafe situations. They accused the government of employing these measures as a means of preserving its image following recent attacks, where Baloch "pro-independence" armed groups forcibly removed alleged Pakistani military personnel from passenger buses and executed them.

They urged officials to create realistic, sustainable security solutions instead of "superficial policies" that impose further strain on an already distressed sector.

The security protocols were established after a recent attack near Kalat, where a passenger bus carrying Pakistani security personnel was shot at. In the wake of this incident, various district administrations directed transport owners to enhance their security measures.

Throughout the past year, armed groups have established checkpoints and roadblocks in various locations throughout Balochistan. This includes situations where armed combatants halted transport vehicles for inspections, specifically targeting security personnel travelling in civilian transport. In assaults near Nushki and Kalat, armed groups aimed at security personnel using regular passenger buses. The Baloch Liberation Army took responsibility for those attacks, as reported by TBP.

The All Balochistan Transporters Alliance has called on the government to engage in serious discussions with the transport sector to develop policies that truly improve security without escalating risks for transporters and passengers.

