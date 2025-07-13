Balochistan will never be Pakistan: Baloch leader Qazi Rehan on launch of 'Operation Baam'

Balochistan [Pakistan], July 13 : In an exclusive interview with ANI, Qazi Dad Mohammad Rehan, Information Secretary of the Baloch National Movement (BNM), spoke extensively about the launch of "Operation Baam", a new wave of armed resistance targeting the Pakistan Army in Balochistan. The operation, which began on Tuesday night, involved coordinated attacks across key districts including Panjgur, Surab, Kech, and Kharan, signalling a strategic escalation aimed at dismantling Pakistan's military infrastructure in the region.

"Operation Baam, meaning 'Dawn,' marks a significant shift in our struggle. It shows that the Baloch people are prepared to take control of their destiny and resist Pakistani oppression through organised, effective action," said Qazi. According to the Baloch Liberation Front (BLF), the operation represents a new phase in the armed conflict, designed to weaken the military's grip and send a clear message of defiance.

Qazi emphasised that BNM is unique in Balochistan for its outright rejection of participation in Pakistan's parliamentary system. "We are the first party to boycott the Pakistani parliament," he said. "We have made it clear, we do not want to live under Pakistani rule. Our fight is for complete independence, not for limited autonomy or token rights within Pakistan." He explained that previous generations of Baloch leaders participated in parliamentary politics but saw no tangible benefits, instead witnessed cultural erosion and systemic marginalisation.

Describing Operation Baam as a "symbolic operation," Qazi stressed its political significance beyond military tactics. "It proves that Balochistan has the strength and unity to govern itself if given independence. This challenges the narrative pushed by Pakistan and its allies that Balochistan would descend into chaos if freed," he said. The operation also serves as a message to both supporters and adversaries that Balochistan is not and will never be a part of Pakistan's future.

Tracing the roots of the Baloch struggle, Qazi recounted how Pakistan forcefully annexed Balochistan in 1948, crushing its sovereignty soon after the country's creation. "Our people resisted from day one," he said. "The tribal leadership was the initial force behind the rebellion. But the BLF represents a new era, a movement driven by the people, not just chiefs. The common Baloch has found a voice and a weapon to fight back."

Qazi highlighted the growing role of younger generations in the conflict, armed with advanced knowledge of guerrilla warfare and technology. "This is not just a traditional tribal fight anymore. It is a modern resistance movement with strategic goals," he explained.

On the economic front, Qazi criticised Pakistan's development projects like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), particularly investments in Gwadar port. "Billions have been poured into our land, but the Baloch people remain poor, oppressed, and dispossessed of their resources," he said firmly. "Balochistan belongs to the Balochs, not to Punjab or any other part of Pakistan."

Rehan appealed to the international community to recognise the legitimacy of the Baloch cause and warned that continued silence would only embolden Pakistan's military repression. "The world must understand that Balochistan's struggle is just and inevitable. Operation Baam is just the beginning of our renewed push for freedom," he concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor