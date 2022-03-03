'Balochistan's CM post was given to Abdul Quddus Bizenjo in exchange for Rs 3.5 billion'

Former Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Balochistan President Yar Mohd Rind alleged that the position of Chief Ministership of Balochistan was given to Abdul Quddus Bizenjo in exchange for Rs 3.5 billion.

Former PTI Balochistan President Yar Mohd Rind resigned yesterday as Special Assistants to rime Minister Imran Khan.

He revealed explosive information regarding Abdul Quddus Bizenjo while speaking at the Jirga program.

He added that the deal was brokered by two Senators and a political personality in Islamabad.

Last Year, Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, leader of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), was elected as the Balochistan chief minister, local media reported.

Abdul Bizenjo was elected unopposed during a Balochistan Assembly session. The session was chaired by Balochistan Assembly Speaker Sardar Babar Musakhel.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor