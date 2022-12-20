Bangladesh administers 4th Covid vax dose

Dhaka, Dec 20 Bangladesh on Tuesday began administering the 4th dose of Covid-19 vaccine to priority groups.

The priority groups include those working on the frontline of the pandemic and pregnant women, said Ahmedul Kabir, director general of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), after launching the campaign at a hospital in Dhaka.

People aged above 60, who already received their third Covid-19 jabs, will also be vaccinated under this campaign, Xinhua news agency quoted the DGHS as saying.

Since the pandemic began in 2020, the country has so far recorded a total of 20,36,938 cases, with 29,438 deaths and 19,86,857 recoveries, the Directorate said.

As of December, about 339 million vaccine doses have been administered in Bangladesh.

