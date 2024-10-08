Bangladesh announces general holiday for Durga Puja

Dhaka [Bangladesh], October 8 : The Bangladesh government has announced the addition of holidays for Durga Pooja celebration in the country, Abul Kalam Azad, Deputy Press Secretary to the Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus told ANI.

Bangladesh, which is home to roughly 9 per cent of Hindu population, had recently seen attacks on the minority community after Sheikh Hasina resigned when the student protests got violent in Bangladesh earlier in August this year.

The announcement for additional holiday came after an 8 point demand was issued by the minority group.

"Traditionally there was one day holiday in Bangladesh for Durga Pooja but this time there will be two public holidays and this will be added to the two days of the weekend so in total 4 days of holidays will be observed in Bangladesh on the occasion of Durga Pooja", Azad said in an interview to ANI.

He noted that the addition of an extra holiday will be executed through an executive order which will be issued today.

"The government has decided to compensate those who were affected by the recent attacks after the August 5 changeover in Bangladesh,"Azad said.

Residents of Dhaka are optimistic for the Puja celebrations. In an interview to ANI, they said that all the law enforcing agencies have ensured that there will be no incidents and accidents in the Pooja.

They noted that coordination is being seen at levels with the army chiefs already passing down the message to all level, such as thana and regional level to ensure security.

Speaking toone of the residents said, "We are hopeful" and toldthat the government, the law enforcement agents, and all political parties are also coming to act as volunteers in Pooja.

After the change in powers after August 5, Bangladesh saw targeted attacks against minority communities. Earlier in August after the shift of powers, Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus had said in a public statement, "In our democratic aspirations, we should not be seen as Muslims, Hindus, or Buddhists, but as human beings. Our rights should be ensured. The root of all problems lies in the decay of institutional arrangements."

