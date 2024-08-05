Bangladesh Anti-Government Protest: Death Toll Rises to 300; Govt Imposes Curfew

Bangladesh's anti-government protest death total toll reached at least 300 on Monday, August 5, after 94 died on Sunday on the deadliest day in weeks of anti-government demonstrations. According to the police, the total death toll from the anti-government protests in Bangladesh has reached at least 300.

The tally is based on reports from police, officials and doctors at hospitals. Protests are set to resume on Monday, with heavy deployments of soldiers and police in the capital Dhaka patrolling key roads and barricading routes to the office of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, reported news agency AFP.

