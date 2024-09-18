Bangladesh Army granted expanded powers for internal security

By Masud Karim`

Dhaka [Bangladesh], September 18 : The interim government of Bangladesh has issued an order late on Tuesday, granting the army magisterial powers. This directive enables the armed forces to exercise greater authority to ensure internal security within the country.

The Ministry of Public Administration has issued the order, which discusses the powers of Special Executive Magistrates as outlined in Sections 12 (1) and 17 of The Code of Criminal Procedure 1898.

This delegation of authority means that only commissioned officers of the Bangladesh Army are permitted to use these powers across the entirety of Bangladesh for the coming 60 days, according to the order.

A copy of the order has been obtained by ANI, confirming the expansion of the army's role in maintaining order. The Bangladesh Army has acknowledged the receipt and implementation of these magistracy powers.

"The news of magistracy power is right," confirmed Ltd Col Sami ud Doula Chowdhury, who serves as the director of the Inter Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR).

Previously, under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina's government, a curfew was imposed on July 19 to assist civil authorities, and the army was deployed throughout the country.

A month ago, a student-led movement led to the ousting of Sheikh Hasina from her position as Prime Minister of Bangladesh. This shift followed weeks of intense protests and clashes that claimed over 600 lives.

Sheikh Hasina fled to India on August 5, leading to the formation of an interim government headed by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus.

A senior army general elaborated on the expanded role of the army, stating, "The main responsibility of the army is to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Bangladesh." He added, "But they also perform duties in nation-building activities, disaster management inside Bangladesh and beyond, and internal security duties in aid to civil power."

The General also highlighted the Army's international reputation, noting, "Bangladesh army has gained a reputation in UN peacekeeping and beyond," emphasising the global acknowledgement of the army's contributions.

