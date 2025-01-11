Bangladesh arrests main accused in Hindu man's murder

Dhaka [Bangladesh], January 11 : Police in Bangladesh on Friday arrested the main accused, Md Subaj Hossain, in connection with the murder of a 60-year-old Hindu man, Tarun Chandra Das in the northern Natore district.

Das's body was found tied up and strangled at a cremation ground from Bara Harishpur cremation ground in Natore district on December 21, police said in a statement.

At the time of recovery, the body's hands and feet were tied with rope and the face was tied with a cloth, the statement added.

"Initially, it is believed that the victim Tarun Kumar Das tried to scream when he saw the thieves while the unidentified thieves were stealing from the Bhogar inside the cremation ghat and the thieves tied his hands and feet and strangled him to death," the statement said.

"It is initially known that some Kasar plates were stolen from the Bhoghar of the crematorium. It may be noted that the victim was mentally ill for a long time and was staying at the said crematorium for quite some time," the statement added.

According to the police, Hossain confessed to the crime, stating that he killed Das with the help of his accomplices while stealing from the crematorium. The police are investigating the matter further.

In a statement late Friday, the police said, "On January 9, the Natore police arrested the main accused Md Subaj Hossain (24) from Chittagong in connection with the incident. The accused gave a confessional statement to the court that he killed the victim with the help of his co-accused Hasan Mondal, Sajib Hasan, Tota, Talha and Al-Mutakabbir," the statement said.

