Bangladesh Bans WhatsApp, Instagram, YouTube and Other Social Media Platforms Amid Protests

Bangladesh has imposed a ban on several popular social media platforms, including YouTube, WhatsApp, Instagram, and TikTok, according to multiple media reports. This action, which began on August 2, has effectively restricted access to these networks across the country.

Global Eyes News reported that the block was implemented on August 2, preventing users in Bangladesh from accessing the affected platforms. This decision follows Turkey's recent move to ban Instagram in response to content related to the death of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

The Daily Star noted that mobile internet users in Bangladesh are also facing disruptions with Facebook and Messenger.

The unrest was triggered by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's controversial quota system proposal, which aimed to give preference for government jobs to individuals whose family members participated in Bangladesh’s independence movement. The plan led to widespread demonstrations and subsequent internet service disruptions.