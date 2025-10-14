Bangladesh: BNP slams Jamaat's referendum call, terms it as 'master plan' to delay 2026 election

Dhaka, Oct 14 Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Tuesday raised doubts over radical Islamist party Jamaat-e-Islami's call for a November referendum on the July Charter, suggesting it may be part of a "master plan" aimed at delaying next year's national election, local media reported.

Addressing a discussion at the Jatiya Press Club in Dhaka, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi warned that Jamaat's insistence on holding the referendum in November could hinder preparation for the February 2026 election.

“As for the referendum on the July Charter, now you (Jamaat) are demanding that it be held in November. But most political parties have already agreed that the referendum will take place on the same day as the parliamentary election. It won’t take extra time and will also save costs,” Bangladeshi media outlet UNB quoted Rizvi as saying.

“It will only create chaos. Which one will you finish first, and when? There is simply no time. If the referendum is held in November, the national election will have to be held right after Eid-ul-Azha. So, do you have some other master plan behind your call for the referendum in November?" he questioned.

The BNP leader argued that holding both the referendum and national election on the same day would save time and ensure a smooth process, while a referendum in November would not be possible with only a month’s preparations.

“But you (Jamaat) are trying to drag it out unnecessarily, raising suspicion that you want to delay or derail the national election. It seems that this political party, along with a few others, does not really want the election to take place. Their past record shows that they have never had any real commitment to democracy or the electoral process,” he noted.

Rizvi also accused Jamaat of forming a special team to spread false propaganda through digital platforms.

“Jamaat is conducting misleading campaigns using digital platforms. They have formed a group of young individuals to spread lies, offensive remarks, and vulgar content on social media. These people are packaging falsehoods and spreading them regularly,” Bangladeshi daily Dhaka Tribune quoted the BNP leader as saying during the discussions.

Bangladesh continues to face growing uncertainty and political turmoil ahead of next year's election.

The parties that earlier collaborated with Muhammad Yunus to overthrow the democratically elected government of the Awami League, led by Sheikh Hasina, are now at loggerheads over reform proposals.

