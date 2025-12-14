Bangladesh condemns drone attack on UN base in Sudan, killing six Bangladeshi peacekeepers

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 14 : Following the death of six Bangladeshi United Nations peacekeepers in a drone attack on a United Nations base in Abyei, Sudan, the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement strongly condemning the attack, in which eight others were also injured while serving under the UN peacekeeping mission.

According to the statement issued on Saturday, the Bangladesh MoFA said the country mourns the loss of its "valiant sons" and expressed deep condolences to the bereaved families. The minister also conveyed prayers for the swift recovery of the injured peacekeepers.

"Bangladesh strongly condemns the attack today on the Bangladeshi peacekeepers who were serving under the UN peacekeeping mission in Sudan. Six Bangladeshi peacekeepers have died and eight were injured when a drone attack was carried out on a United Nations base in Abyei, Sudan," the statement read.

The Foreign Minister added that the government, through Bangladesh's Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York, has requested the UN to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured personnel and that the Bangladesh Mission in New York is in close contact with the UN and is working to extend all necessary support to the Bangladeshi peacekeeping contingent in the region.

In a terrorist attack on a United Nations base in Abyei, Sudan, six Bangladeshi peacekeepers have been killed and eight others injured. Four of the wounded are reported to be in critical condition.

Earlier, Bangladesh's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed the incident in a brief statement, calling it a "terrorist attack".

The ISPR also stated that clashes between the peacekeepers and militants are ongoing at the site.

"Six Bangladeshi peacekeepers of the Bangladesh Army were killed and eight were injured in a terrorist attack on a UN base in Abyei, Sudan, today, Saturday (December 13, 2025). Fighting is ongoing," the ISPR stated in a post on Facebook.

Abyei is an unresolved border region located between Sudan and South Sudan. Rich in oil reserves, the area is economically significant and has historically been home to the Dinka Ngok community of South Sudan. At the same time, the Misseriya nomadic group from Sudan has long used the land for seasonal grazing.

This mix of geography and ethnicity has made Abyei a longstanding point of conflict.

Under the 2005 Comprehensive Peace Agreement between the Sudanese government and southern rebel movements, a referendum was planned to allow Abyei's residents to decide whether to join Sudan or South Sudan.

However, political disputes, security concerns and disagreements over voter lists have prevented the vote from taking place, leaving Abyei effectively an indeterminate territory.

To maintain stability, the United Nations has deployed peacekeepers to provide security and prevent violence. Despite their presence, disputes over land ownership, grazing rights, oil resources and political control continue to make Abyei a conflict-prone zone between Sudan and South Sudan.

