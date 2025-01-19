Bangladesh court issues arrest warrant against cricketer Shakib Al Hasan

Dhaka [Bangladesh], January 19 : A court in Dhaka on Sunday issued an arrest warrant against Bangladeshi cricketer Shakib Al Hasan in a dishonoured cheque case, the lawyers related to the matter said.

An arrest warrant has been issued against Shakib Al Hasan as he did not appear in court despite the court order, lawyers said.

Cricketer Shakib Al Hasan took a loan of more than four crore taka from IFIC Bank PLC for his owned company, Shakib Al Hasan Agrofram Limited. After Shakib defaulted without paying the installments of the loan, the bank wanted to withdraw the money by depositing the guarantee cheque, the lawyers said.

The guarantee cheque was signed by Shakib as chairman of Shakib Al Hasan Agrofarm Limited. But the bank representative subsequently filed a case against Shakib as the cheque was dishonoured, they said.

Meanwhile, the seasoned all-rounder has come under a lot of scrutiny as he failed a test of his bowling action for the second time after being suspended from bowling in top-flight domestic and international cricket.

Shakib's latest independent reassessment of his bowling action took place at the Sri Ramachandra Centre for Sports Science in Chennai last month.

Shakib's bowling action was reported by the umpires when he was featuring for Surrey in the County Championship match against Somerset in September last year.

After his bowling action was reported, Shakib went for the first test at the UK's Loughborough University, which he failed.

As a result, the ECB suspended him from bowling in all competitions organised by the board.

Eventually, at the end of last year, Shakib was suspended from bowling in all competitions run by the International Cricket Council (ICC) approved national federations, both domestic and international.

Notably, Al Hasan has been left out of Bangladesh's squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

