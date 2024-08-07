Bangladesh Crisis: Air India, Vistara, IndiGo To Operate Scheduled Flights to Dhaka Today

Air India is set to operate its scheduled flights from Delhi to Dhaka on Wednesday and may also arrange a special flight to repatriate people from the Bangladeshi capital, sources said. Vistara and IndiGo will similarly maintain their scheduled flights to Dhaka, which is experiencing a volatile situation due to ongoing protests.

On Tuesday, Air India operated its evening flight to Dhaka after canceling the morning service. Bangladesh has experienced significant upheaval recently, with Sheikh Hasina resigning as Prime Minister on Monday after 15 years of firm rule. The resignation came amid massive protests that began over a job quota scheme but evolved into a widespread movement demanding her removal from power.

Sources indicated that Air India will run its scheduled two daily flights from Delhi to Dhaka on Wednesday and may also operate a special flight to repatriate individuals from the Bangladeshi capital. Additionally, Vistara and IndiGo are set to maintain their scheduled services to Dhaka starting Wednesday. According to the schedule, Vistara operates daily flights from Mumbai and three weekly services from Delhi to Dhaka.

Both Vistara and IndiGo had cancelled their Tuesday flights to the Bangladesh capital. Normally, IndiGo operates one daily flight from Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai to Dhaka, and two daily services to the Bangladesh capital from Kolkata.

